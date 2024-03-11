GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gehlot asks Congressmen to learn lessons from Rahul Gandhi on handling ED’s pressure

He added that the Congress recognised and nurtured these leaders and made them Union Ministers, State Ministers, but they chose to run away.

March 11, 2024 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan former CM Ashok Gehlot. File

Rajasthan former CM Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As more Congress leaders from Rajasthan, including former Ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP on Sunday, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said people are leaving because of pressure from Central agencies and asked those who are bowing down to pressure to learn from Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Gehlot said on X that people are saying they are facing pressure from central agencies, therefore they are leaving the Congress and joining the BJP. He added that the Congress recognised and nurtured these leaders and made them Union Ministers, State Ministers and appointed to big positions within the party, but they chose to run away in a difficult time. He added that this is not the time to bow down to any pressure, but to save democracy and fight for the future of the country.

Mr. Gehlot asked those who are under pressure to leave the Congress to learn from the Gandhi family. “We should take inspiration from the Gandhi family. Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his entire family were harassed by the Enforcement Directorate for many days on the pretext of questioning, his Parliament membership was cancelled, his house was even evacuated, but he is facing every pressure strongly. Through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he is travelling across the country and creating public awareness against injustice, inflation, hatred and unemployment,” he said, adding that this is the way to face challenges thrown by political opponents.

The former Chief Minister added that there is pressure on every institution in the country and every person is feeling the atmosphere of tension. “This tension and pressure has to be countered which only the Congress party can do. Only the Congress can keep the country’s democracy strong and safe,” he said.

