GCM pronounces dismissal of IAF officer in Mi-17 crash, case sub judice

April 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) General Court Marshal (GCM) has given its ruling for the dismissal of Group Captain Suman Roy Chowdhury in connection with the accidental shooting down of a Mi-17V5 helicopter as an aerial dual was under way between India and Pakistan in February 2019, a day after the Balakot air strike. However, it is yet to sent to the IAF Chief as the matter is sub judice in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Gp Capt Chowdhury was the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Srinagar Air Force Station when the incident occurred.

“The verdict of GCM is subject to confirmation by the competent authority. Hence, the officer has not been dismissed from service till the said confirmation,” a defence source said. It will be sent to IAF chief, the competent authority for approval, once the court disposes of the case, officials said.

On the morning of February 27, 2019, a day after the Balakot air strike, as fighter jets of India and Pakistan were engaged in a dog fight over Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC), a Mi-17V5 crashed in Budgam shortly after take-off from Srinagar killing all six personnel on board and one civilian on the ground. The Court of Inquiry ordered to investigate the crash confirmed that it was shot by Israeli origin Spyder surface to air missile system of the IAF and found at least four officers, including a Group Captain, responsible for the crash.

As a legal recourse was on, last month the High Court of Punjab and Haryana allowed the GCM to pronounce its verdict while stating that it must not be implemented till it disposes of the case, which is awaited, one official said.