Gauri Lankesh murder case: List of witnesses presented in Bengaluru court

PTI June 05, 2022 19:17 IST

The Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh filed a list of witnesses before a Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court. The SPP submitted the list to the court on June 4. Also Read Gauri Lankesh murder case | Organised crime charges valid, says Supreme Court In response, the defendants’ attorney appealed for a list of electronic evidence that are part of the investigation. The court has adjourned the hearing to June 6 for objections, if any to the plea, to be filed. The trial will be held from July 4 to July 8 and for a week every month. Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city on September 5, 2017.



