Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

March 28, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Banda/Lucknow

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died at the Banda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on March 28 following a cardiac arrest, the college’s principal said.

Earlier in the day, Ansari was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated, his lawyer said.

Mukhtar Ansari |The story of a family, from the freedom movement to jail

Banda Medical College principal Suneel Kaushal confirmed to PTI that Ansari died of a cardiac arrest at the facility.

He was hospitalised on March 26 after he complained of abdominal pain.

Ansari, 60, is a five-time former MLA from Mau Sadar seat and has been behind bars in U.P. and Punjab since 2005. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of U.P. and was lodged in the Banda jail.

His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023.