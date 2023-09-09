G-20 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates | Summit to begin at 9.30 a.m.

WhatsApp Image 2023-09-09 at 07.10.06.jpeg
September 09, 2023 07:22
Zomato, Swiggy unavailable in NDMC areas
September 09, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:24 am IST
The G-20 Summit under the Presidency of India will kick start today in New Delhi at 9.30. a.m. On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the completion of the notification process in the U.S. Congress on August 29 for a commercial agreement between General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India and the commencement of the negotiations. The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute between the two countries.
Under India’s Presidency, nine countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — have been invited to be the “guest countries” in a year when the G-20 is struggling to strike a balance between the agenda of the western countries and that of the Global South.Analysis | India stakes its G-20 legacy on Global South imprint
Mr. Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to attend the G-20 Summit and went straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence for a bilateral meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days.
As G20 negotiators led by Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant continued discussions on the draft “Leader’s Declaration” for the Summit in September, the government is staking much of its resources on ensuring the membership of the African Union (AU) in the G20. India has inserted the AU membership proposal in its revised draft that is being reviewed by all member countries during the 3-day (July 13-15) meet in rain-soaked Hampi, while finalizing the language on other India-imprint additions on gender-led development, digital public infrastructure and green hydrogen transitions. Read more here.
