HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Live

G-20 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates | Summit to begin at 9.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, today

September 09, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A G-20 themed installation at the Delhi Gate in New Delhi.

A G-20 themed installation at the Delhi Gate in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

The G-20 Summit under the Presidency of India will kick start today in New Delhi at 9.30. a.m. On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the completion of the notification process in the U.S. Congress on August 29 for a commercial agreement between General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India and the commencement of the negotiations. The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute between the two countries.

Also Read | G-20 Summit September 8, 2023 updates

Under India’s Presidency, nine countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — have been invited to be the “guest countries” in a year when the G-20 is struggling to strike a balance between the agenda of the western countries and that of the Global South.

Analysis | India stakes its G-20 legacy on Global South imprint

Mr. Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to attend the G-20 Summit and went straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence for a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days.

Follow for all live updates

  • September 09, 2023 07:22
    Zomato, Swiggy unavailable in NDMC areas

    WhatsApp Image 2023-09-09 at 07.10.06.jpeg

  • September 09, 2023 07:18
    Analysis | India stakes its G20 legacy on Global South imprint

    As G20 negotiators led by ​Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant​ continued discussions on the draft “Leader’s Declaration” for the Summit in September, the government is staking much of its resources on ensuring the membership of the African Union (AU)​ in the G20​. India has inserted the AU membership proposal in its revised draft that is being reviewed by​ all member countries during the 3-day (July 13-15) meet​ in rain-soaked Hampi, while finalizing the language on other India-imprint additions on gender-led development, digital public infrastructure and green hydrogen transitions. Read more ​here​.

Related Topics

India / G20 / United Kingdom / United Nations / India-United States / international relations / G-20 New Delhi 2023 / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.