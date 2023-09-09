G-20 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates | Summit to begin at 9.30 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with leaders, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, today

September 09, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

The G-20 Summit under the Presidency of India will kick start today in New Delhi at 9.30. a.m. On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the completion of the notification process in the U.S. Congress on August 29 for a commercial agreement between General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India and the commencement of the negotiations. The leaders lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute between the two countries.

Under India’s Presidency, nine countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — have been invited to be the “guest countries” in a year when the G-20 is struggling to strike a balance between the agenda of the western countries and that of the Global South.

Mr. Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening to attend the G-20 Summit and went straight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence for a bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding more than 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days.

