G20 Summit | Bespoke silverware with Indian culture-inspired motifs for VVIP guests

September 06, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

Heads of State and other world leaders attending the G20 Summit here will be served grand meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired from the cultural heritage of India, a Jaipur-based metalware firm has said.

Iris Jaipur on Tuesday held a preview of some of its silverware in New Delhi and said it was asked by various luxury hotels to commission made-to-order tableware and silverware which will be used by foreign guests while staying at hotels and for lavish dinners and luncheons, which will be hosted for them.

Most tableware have steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares like plates that will carry glasses to be used for serving welcome drinks have gold plating, Laksh Pabuwal of the silverware firm told PTI.

About 15,000 silverware crafted by 200 artisans have been made on the occasion of the G20 Summit, he said.

The metalware firm is run by him and his father Rajeev Pabuwal.

Iris Jaipur said 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these on which craftsmen from Jaipur, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country worked.

"Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event," said Rajeev Pabuwal.

Meticulously curated tableware merchandise bridges tradition and modern aesthetics, becoming the crown jewel of the G20 Summit, said the company.

The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India's rich heritage and its global prominence, Rajeev Pabuwal said.

"The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will sse it and exclaim wow," he told PTI.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

"This is all silver-plated and silver is suppose to be more hygienic and were used by the Maharajas in the ancient times. India is very well with the culture even in the best of the best places of the world, these silver plating stuffs have been used. Its an alloy made up of copper and different material," Rajeev Pabuwal said.

The tableware and silverware designs reflect India's rich heritage and global prominence, according to the manufacturers.

"Earlier, we used to import goods from other countries but all these silverware which you can see has been designed and made in India itself. It is a really good effort to promote 'Make in India' and 'Made in India'. We have created a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques," he added.

He said special silverware has been crafted for keeping garland and other items which will be used for welcoming VVIP guests.

"There is a peacock as you can see here, motifs of flowers, peacock, our national animal grace the plates and especially banana leafs thali. Everything is highly silver-plated," said Rajeev Pabuwal, adding he has created silverware for various key events in the past as well.