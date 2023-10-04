G-20 gained prominence when India hosted it: Mohan Bhagwat

HamberMenu
October 04, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the G-20 summit gained prominence when India hosted it. File

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the G-20 summit gained prominence when India hosted it.

Mr. Bhagwat was speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the RSS-linked Bengali magazine Swastika, where he said, “G-20 events held many times. But when it was held in India, the country which works on a guiding principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it gained prominence.”

Mr. Bhagwat added that India attained independence as this country was meant to guide the whole world in the right way of living. He added that India not only has to show a new path to the world but also preserve its traditions, culture, and heritage.

“Swami Vivekananda had once said that the country has to rise by providing ‘dharma’ to the entire world,” he said.

Cautioning people from the influence of the ‘west’, Mr. Bhagwat added that a long-time conspiracy was revolving around the world, teaching people that they only have to think about themselves. But it was time when we must make a u-turn, he added.

“If you consider the teachings and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, you’ll find that each of them offered a path to lead the country forward after attaining freedom,” he added.

He claimed that for various reasons, India did not follow these paths immediately after gaining independence, and instead took a different direction.

