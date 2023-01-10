G-20, effective functioning of Parliament to be discussed at presiding officers’ meet

January 10, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s leadership of the G-20, relations between judiciary and legislature, and the effective functioning of Parliament and Assemblies would be on the agenda during the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference, which begins on Wednesday.

The conference, one of the largest gatherings of Presiding Officers of the country’s legislative bodies, will be inaugurated by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two-day conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking at a meeting of the Standing Committee, which on Tuesday discussed the agenda of the conference, Mr. Birla said that the Constitution has defined the responsibilities and authority of the legislature, judiciary, and executive. “It is necessary that these three organs work in a harmonious manner as per the spirit of the Constitution.”

It was decided in the meeting that during the conference, there will be a detailed discussion on India’s leadership of G-20 and the role of legislatures in the same.

The conference will also discuss steps on making Parliament and legislature more effective and accountable. The Presiding Officers of Legislatures will also deliberate on how Legislatures can play an effective role in the changing scenario.

Discussions will also be held on further efforts to bring all legislatures of the country to a single digital Sansad platform.

This will ensure a quick and easy exchange of information and innovations being done in the legislative bodies across the country. This will also increase the efficiency and quality of communication between the legislators and the public, officials said.

There will also be a review of the progress made in the direction of the resolutions passed in the conferences held earlier. This includes uniformity in procedures and rules in different legislatures, number of sittings in legislatures, attendance of members in meetings and strengthening of Committees.