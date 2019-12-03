National

Fully prepared to deal with national security challenges: Navy Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in New Delhi. File photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking at an annual press conference

The Navy is procuring 41 ships and its long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Tuesday.

Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us.

“We are ready to work with like-minded nations in the region,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
national security
armed Forces
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 1:17:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/fully-prepared-to-deal-with-national-security-challenges-navy-chief/article30146764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY