Full potential of SAARC not utilised due to single country: Rajnath

Stating that India was playing a lead role on connectivity in the South Asian region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the full potential of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was not utilised because of the behaviour of a single country, in a reference to Pakistan.

“True pathway to regional peace and security lies in understanding each other’s sensitivities and following basic principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,” Mr. Singh said, addressing the12th South Asia Conference organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses on the theme “India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy: Regional Perceptions.” He added that with the exception of one country, Pakistan, the region had adhered to non-interference policy.

The regional grouping, SAARC, could not hold a formal meet in the last four years due to the tensions in relations between India and Pakistan.

On the threat of terrorism, Mr. Singh said it was essential that terrorists, their ideological and financial network were cut off and stated that India was fully capable of giving a firm response to cross-border terrorism.

He further stated that on the security front India was engaged in conversations with the neighbours with one exception, in order to develop a joint approach for regional peace and security. “It’s important that we unite in our efforts to defeat terrorism,” he said.