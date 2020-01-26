National

Full list of 2020 Padma awardees

In 2020, the President of India has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards

Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including four duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12  posthumous awardees.

Here is the full list:

Padma Vibhushan

 

 

NameFieldState/Country

1.

George Fernandes

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBihar

2.

Arun Jaitley

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsDelhi

3.

Sir Anerood JugnauthPublic AffairsMauritius

4.

M. C. Mary KomSportsManipur

5.

Chhannulal MishraArtUttar Pradesh

6.

Sushma Swaraj

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsDelhi

7.

Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri

Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)

Others-SpiritualismKarnataka

Padma Bhushan

 

SN

NameFieldState/Country

8.

M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)Others-SpiritualismKerala

9.

Syed Muazzem Ali

(Posthumous)

Public AffairsBangladesh
         10.Muzaffar Hussain BaigPublic Affairs

Jammu and

Kashmir

11.

Ajoy ChakravortyArtWest Bengal

12.

Manoj Das

Literature and

Education

Puducherry

13.

Balkrishna DoshiOthers-ArchitectureGujarat

14.

Krishnammal JagannathanSocial WorkTamil Nadu

15.

S. C. JamirPublic AffairsNagaland

16.

Anil Prakash JoshiSocial WorkUttarakhand

17.

Dr. Tsering LandolMedicineLadakh

18.

Anand MahindraTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

19.

Neelakanta Ramakrishna

Madhava Menon (Posthumous)

Public AffairsKerala

20.

Manohar Gopalkrishna

Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)

Public AffairsGoa

21.

Prof. Jagdish Sheth

Literature and

Education

USA

22.

P. V. SindhuSportsTelangana

23.

Venu SrinivasanTrade and IndustryTamil Nadu

 

Padma Shri

 

SN

NameFieldState/Country

24.

Guru Shashadhar AcharyaArtJharkhand

25.

Dr. Yogi AeronMedicineUttarakhand

26.

Jai Prakash AgarwalTrade and IndustryDelhi

27.

Jagdish Lal AhujaSocial WorkPunjab

28.

Kazi Masum AkhtarLiterature and EducationWest Bengal

29.

Ms. Gloria ArieiraLiterature and EducationBrazil

30.

Khan Zaheerkhan BakhtiyarkhanSportsMaharashtra

31.

Dr. Padmavathy BandopadhyayMedicineUttar Pradesh

32.

Dr. Sushovan BanerjeeMedicineWest Bengal

33.

Dr. Digambar BeheraMedicineChandigarh

34.

Dr. Damayanti BeshraLiterature and EducationOdisha

35.

Pawar Popatrao BhagujiSocial WorkMaharashtra

36.

Himmata Ram BhambhuSocial WorkRajasthan

37.

Sanjeev BikhchandaniTrade and IndustryUttar Pradesh

38.

Gafurbhai M. BilakhiaTrade and IndustryGujarat

39.

Bob BlackmanPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom

40.

Indira P. P. BoraArtAssam

41.

Madan Singh ChauhanArtChhattisgarh

42.

Usha ChaumarSocial WorkRajasthan

43.

Lil Bahadur ChettriLiterature and EducationAssam

44.

Lalitha & Ms. Saroja

Chidambaram (Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

45.

Dr. Vajira ChitrasenaArtSri Lanka

46.

Dr. Purushottam DadheechArtMadhya Pradesh

47.

Utsav Charan DasArtOdisha

48.

Prof. Indra Dassanayake

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationSri Lanka

49.

H. M. DesaiLiterature and EducationGujarat

50.

Manohar DevadossArtTamil Nadu

51.

Oinam Bembem DeviSportsManipur

52.

Lia DiskinSocial WorkBrazil

53.

M. P. GaneshSportsKarnataka

54.

Dr. Bangalore GangadharMedicineKarnataka

55.

Dr. Raman GangakhedkarScience and EngineeringMaharashtra

56.

Barry GardinerPublic AffairsUnited Kingdom

57.

Chewang Motup GobaTrade and IndustryLadakh

58.

Bharat GoenkaTrade and IndustryKarnataka

59.

Yadla GopalaraoArtAndhra Pradesh

60.

Mitrabhanu GountiaArtOdisha

61.

Tulasi GowdaSocial WorkKarnataka

62.

Sujoy K. GuhaScience and EngineeringBihar

63.

Harekala HajabbaSocial WorkKarnataka

64.

Enamul HaqueOthers-ArchaeologyBangladesh

65.

Madhu Mansuri HasmukhArtJharkhand

66.

Abdul Jabbar

(Posthumous)

Social WorkMadhya Pradesh

67.

Bimal Kumar JainSocial WorkBihar

68.

Meenakshi JainLiterature and EducationDelhi

69.

Nemnath JainTrade and IndustryMadhya Pradesh

70.

Shanti JainArtBihar

71.

Sudhir JainScience and EngineeringGujarat

72.

Benichandra JamatiaLiterature and EducationTripura

73.

K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.

(Duo)*

Literature and Education-JournalismKarnataka

74.

Karan JoharArtMaharashtra

75.

Dr. Leela JoshiMedicineMadhya Pradesh

76.

Sarita JoshiArtMaharashtra

77.

C. KamlovaLiterature and EducationMizoram

78.

Dr. Ravi Kannan R.MedicineAssam

79.

Ekta KapoorArtMaharashtra

80.

Yazdi Naoshirwan KaranjiaArtGujarat

81.

Narayan J. Joshi KarayalLiterature and EducationGujarat

82.

Dr. Narindar Nath KhannaMedicineUttar Pradesh

83.

Naveen KhannaScience and EngineeringDelhi

84.

S. P. KothariLiterature and EducationUSA

85.

V. K. Munusamy

Krishnapakthar

ArtPuducherry

86.

M. K. KunjolSocial WorkKerala

87.

Manmohan Mahapatra

(Posthumous)

ArtOdisha

88.

Ustad Anwar Khan MangniyarArtRajasthan

89.

Kattungal Subramaniam

Manilal

Science and EngineeringKerala

90.

Munna MasterArtRajasthan

91.

Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra MishraLiterature and EducationHimachal Pradesh

92.

Binapani MohantyLiterature and EducationOdisha

93.

Dr. Arunoday MondalMedicineWest Bengal

94.

Dr. Prithwindra MukherjeeLiterature and EducationFrance

95.

Sathyanarayan MundayoorSocial WorkArunachal Pradesh

96.

Manilal NagArtWest Bengal

97.

N. Chandrasekharan NairLiterature and EducationKerala

98.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura

(Posthumous)

Social WorkAfghanistan

99.

Shiv Datt NirmohiLiterature and Education

Jammu and

Kashmir

100.

Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau

Literature and

Education-Journalism

Mizoram

101.

Moozhikkal PankajakshiArtKerala

102.

Dr. Prasanta Kumar PattanaikLiterature and EducationUSA

103.

Jogendra Nath PhukanLiterature and EducationAssam

104.

Rahibai Soma PopereOthers-AgricultureMaharashtra

105.

Yogesh PraveenLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh

106.

Jitu RaiSportsUttar Pradesh

107.

Tarundeep RaiSportsSikkim

108.

S. RamakrishnanSocial WorkTamil Nadu

109.

Rani RampalSportsHaryana

110.

Kangana RanautArtMaharashtra

111.

Dalavai Chalapathi RaoArtAndhra Pradesh

112.

Shahbuddin RathodLiterature and EducationGujarat

113.

Kalyan Singh RawatSocial WorkUttarakhand

114.

Chintala Venkat ReddyOthers-AgricultureTelangana

115.

Dr. Shanti RoyMedicineBihar

116.

Radhammohan & Ms.

Sabarmatee (Duo)*

Others-AgricultureOdisha

117.

Batakrushna Sahoo

Others-Animal

Husbandry

Odisha

118.

Trinity SaiooOthers-AgricultureMeghalaya

119.

Adnan SamiArtMaharashtra

120.

Vijay SankeshwarTrade and IndustryKarnataka

121.

Dr. Kushal Konwar SarmaMedicineAssam

122.

Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri

alias Sayedbhai

Social WorkMaharashtra

123.

Mohammed SharifSocial WorkUttar Pradesh

124.

Shyam Sunder SharmaArtBihar

125.

Dr. Gurdip SinghMedicineGujarat

126.

Ramjee SinghSocial WorkBihar

127.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh

(Posthumous)

Science and EngineeringBihar

128.

Daya Prakash SinhaArtUttar Pradesh

129.

Dr. Sandra Desa SouzaMedicineMaharashtra

130.

Vijayasarathi SribhashyamLiterature and EducationTelangana

131.

Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani

(Duo)*

ArtTamil Nadu

132.

Javed Ahmad TakSocial Work

Jammu and

Kashmir

133.

Pradeep ThalappilScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu

134.

Yeshe Dorjee ThongchiLiterature and EducationArunachal Pradesh

135.

Robert ThurmanLiterature and EducationUSA

136.

Agus Indra UdayanaSocial WorkIndonesia

137.

Harish Chandra VermaScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh

138.

Sundaram VermaSocial WorkRajasthan

139.

Dr. Romesh Tekchand

Wadhwani

Trade and IndustryUSA

140.

Suresh WadkarArtMaharashtra

141.

Prem WatsaTrade and IndustryCanada

Note:  * In duo case, the award is counted as one.

(With PTI inputs)

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

