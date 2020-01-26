Full list of 2020 Padma awardees

Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz. art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including four duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.
Here is the full list:
Padma Vibhushan
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
1.
George Fernandes
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bihar
2.
Arun Jaitley
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
3.
|Sir Anerood Jugnauth
|Public Affairs
|Mauritius
4.
|M. C. Mary Kom
|Sports
|Manipur
5.
|Chhannulal Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
6.
Sushma Swaraj
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
7.
Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri
Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Karnataka
Padma Bhushan
SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
8.
|M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)
|Others-Spiritualism
|Kerala
9.
Syed Muazzem Ali
(Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Bangladesh
|10.
|Muzaffar Hussain Baig
|Public Affairs
Jammu and
Kashmir
11.
|Ajoy Chakravorty
|Art
|West Bengal
12.
|Manoj Das
Literature and
Education
|Puducherry
13.
|Balkrishna Doshi
|Others-Architecture
|Gujarat
14.
|Krishnammal Jagannathan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
15.
|S. C. Jamir
|Public Affairs
|Nagaland
16.
|Anil Prakash Joshi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
17.
|Dr. Tsering Landol
|Medicine
|Ladakh
18.
|Anand Mahindra
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
19.
Neelakanta Ramakrishna
Madhava Menon (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
20.
Manohar Gopalkrishna
Prabhu Parrikar (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Goa
21.
|Prof. Jagdish Sheth
Literature and
Education
|USA
22.
|P. V. Sindhu
|Sports
|Telangana
23.
|Venu Srinivasan
|Trade and Industry
|Tamil Nadu
Padma Shri
SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
24.
|Guru Shashadhar Acharya
|Art
|Jharkhand
25.
|Dr. Yogi Aeron
|Medicine
|Uttarakhand
26.
|Jai Prakash Agarwal
|Trade and Industry
|Delhi
27.
|Jagdish Lal Ahuja
|Social Work
|Punjab
28.
|Kazi Masum Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
29.
|Ms. Gloria Arieira
|Literature and Education
|Brazil
30.
|Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan
|Sports
|Maharashtra
31.
|Dr. Padmavathy Bandopadhyay
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
32.
|Dr. Sushovan Banerjee
|Medicine
|West Bengal
33.
|Dr. Digambar Behera
|Medicine
|Chandigarh
34.
|Dr. Damayanti Beshra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
35.
|Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
36.
|Himmata Ram Bhambhu
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
37.
|Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|Trade and Industry
|Uttar Pradesh
38.
|Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia
|Trade and Industry
|Gujarat
39.
|Bob Blackman
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
40.
|Indira P. P. Bora
|Art
|Assam
41.
|Madan Singh Chauhan
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
42.
|Usha Chaumar
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
43.
|Lil Bahadur Chettri
|Literature and Education
|Assam
44.
Lalitha & Ms. Saroja
Chidambaram (Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
45.
|Dr. Vajira Chitrasena
|Art
|Sri Lanka
46.
|Dr. Purushottam Dadheech
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
47.
|Utsav Charan Das
|Art
|Odisha
48.
Prof. Indra Dassanayake
(Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|Sri Lanka
49.
|H. M. Desai
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
50.
|Manohar Devadoss
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
51.
|Oinam Bembem Devi
|Sports
|Manipur
52.
|Lia Diskin
|Social Work
|Brazil
53.
|M. P. Ganesh
|Sports
|Karnataka
54.
|Dr. Bangalore Gangadhar
|Medicine
|Karnataka
55.
|Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
56.
|Barry Gardiner
|Public Affairs
|United Kingdom
57.
|Chewang Motup Goba
|Trade and Industry
|Ladakh
58.
|Bharat Goenka
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
59.
|Yadla Gopalarao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
60.
|Mitrabhanu Gountia
|Art
|Odisha
61.
|Tulasi Gowda
|Social Work
|Karnataka
62.
|Sujoy K. Guha
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
63.
|Harekala Hajabba
|Social Work
|Karnataka
64.
|Enamul Haque
|Others-Archaeology
|Bangladesh
65.
|Madhu Mansuri Hasmukh
|Art
|Jharkhand
66.
Abdul Jabbar
(Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
67.
|Bimal Kumar Jain
|Social Work
|Bihar
68.
|Meenakshi Jain
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
69.
|Nemnath Jain
|Trade and Industry
|Madhya Pradesh
70.
|Shanti Jain
|Art
|Bihar
71.
|Sudhir Jain
|Science and Engineering
|Gujarat
72.
|Benichandra Jamatia
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
73.
K. V. Sampath Kumar & Ms. Vidushi Jayalakshmi K.S.
(Duo)*
|Literature and Education-Journalism
|Karnataka
74.
|Karan Johar
|Art
|Maharashtra
75.
|Dr. Leela Joshi
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
76.
|Sarita Joshi
|Art
|Maharashtra
77.
|C. Kamlova
|Literature and Education
|Mizoram
78.
|Dr. Ravi Kannan R.
|Medicine
|Assam
79.
|Ekta Kapoor
|Art
|Maharashtra
80.
|Yazdi Naoshirwan Karanjia
|Art
|Gujarat
81.
|Narayan J. Joshi Karayal
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
82.
|Dr. Narindar Nath Khanna
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
83.
|Naveen Khanna
|Science and Engineering
|Delhi
84.
|S. P. Kothari
|Literature and Education
|USA
85.
V. K. Munusamy
Krishnapakthar
|Art
|Puducherry
86.
|M. K. Kunjol
|Social Work
|Kerala
87.
Manmohan Mahapatra
(Posthumous)
|Art
|Odisha
88.
|Ustad Anwar Khan Mangniyar
|Art
|Rajasthan
89.
Kattungal Subramaniam
Manilal
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
90.
|Munna Master
|Art
|Rajasthan
91.
|Prof. Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
92.
|Binapani Mohanty
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
93.
|Dr. Arunoday Mondal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
94.
|Dr. Prithwindra Mukherjee
|Literature and Education
|France
95.
|Sathyanarayan Mundayoor
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
96.
|Manilal Nag
|Art
|West Bengal
97.
|N. Chandrasekharan Nair
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
98.
Dr. Tetsu Nakamura
(Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Afghanistan
99.
|Shiv Datt Nirmohi
|Literature and Education
Jammu and
Kashmir
100.
|Pu Lalbiakthanga Pachuau
Literature and
Education-Journalism
|Mizoram
101.
|Moozhikkal Pankajakshi
|Art
|Kerala
102.
|Dr. Prasanta Kumar Pattanaik
|Literature and Education
|USA
103.
|Jogendra Nath Phukan
|Literature and Education
|Assam
104.
|Rahibai Soma Popere
|Others-Agriculture
|Maharashtra
105.
|Yogesh Praveen
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
106.
|Jitu Rai
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
107.
|Tarundeep Rai
|Sports
|Sikkim
108.
|S. Ramakrishnan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
109.
|Rani Rampal
|Sports
|Haryana
110.
|Kangana Ranaut
|Art
|Maharashtra
111.
|Dalavai Chalapathi Rao
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
112.
|Shahbuddin Rathod
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
113.
|Kalyan Singh Rawat
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
114.
|Chintala Venkat Reddy
|Others-Agriculture
|Telangana
115.
|Dr. Shanti Roy
|Medicine
|Bihar
116.
Radhammohan & Ms.
Sabarmatee (Duo)*
|Others-Agriculture
|Odisha
117.
|Batakrushna Sahoo
Others-Animal
Husbandry
|Odisha
118.
|Trinity Saioo
|Others-Agriculture
|Meghalaya
119.
|Adnan Sami
|Art
|Maharashtra
120.
|Vijay Sankeshwar
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
121.
|Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma
|Medicine
|Assam
122.
Sayed Mehboob Shah Qadri
alias Sayedbhai
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
123.
|Mohammed Sharif
|Social Work
|Uttar Pradesh
124.
|Shyam Sunder Sharma
|Art
|Bihar
125.
|Dr. Gurdip Singh
|Medicine
|Gujarat
126.
|Ramjee Singh
|Social Work
|Bihar
127.
Vashishtha Narayan Singh
(Posthumous)
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
128.
|Daya Prakash Sinha
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
129.
|Dr. Sandra Desa Souza
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
130.
|Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam
|Literature and Education
|Telangana
131.
Kalee Shabi Mahaboob & Sheik Mahaboob Subani
(Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
132.
|Javed Ahmad Tak
|Social Work
Jammu and
Kashmir
133.
|Pradeep Thalappil
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
134.
|Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi
|Literature and Education
|Arunachal Pradesh
135.
|Robert Thurman
|Literature and Education
|USA
136.
|Agus Indra Udayana
|Social Work
|Indonesia
137.
|Harish Chandra Verma
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
138.
|Sundaram Verma
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
139.
Dr. Romesh Tekchand
Wadhwani
|Trade and Industry
|USA
140.
|Suresh Wadkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
141.
|Prem Watsa
|Trade and Industry
|Canada
Note: * In duo case, the award is counted as one.
(With PTI inputs)