GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSSAI directs e-commerce sites to correctly classify food being wrongly sold as health drinks

The term ‘health drink’ is not defined under FSS Act or rules; FSSAI says ‘proprietary foods’ which are dairy-based, cereal-based, and malt-based beverage mixes cannot be sold as health or energy drinks

April 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday directed all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to ensure the appropriate categorisation of the food products being sold on their websites.

In a written communication, the Authority noted instances of licensed “proprietary foods” which are dairy-based, cereal-based, and malt-based beverage mixes being sold on e-commerce websites under the category of health or energy drinks.

“The FSSAI has clarified that the term ‘Health Drink’ is not defined or standardized anywhere under the FSS Act 2006 or rules/regulations made thereunder. Therefore, FSSAI has advised all e-commerce FBOs to promptly rectify this misclassification by removing or de-linking such drinks or beverages from the category of ‘Health Drinks / Energy Drinks’ on their websites and place such products in the appropriate category as provided under the extant law,” the regulator said.

‘Misleading information’

‘Proprietary foods’ are items of food that are not standardised under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulation or the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food, and Novel Food) Regulations, but which still use standardised ingredients.

The FSSAI further said that the term ‘energy drinks’ is permitted to be used only for products which have been licensed under that specific food category system. “This corrective action aims to enhance clarity and transparency regarding the nature and functional properties of the products, ensuring that consumers can make well-informed choices without encountering misleading information,” it added.

Related Topics

food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.