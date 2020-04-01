Parikshit is impressed by the Lord’s leelas in His various incarnations. But at times he begins to wonder if the Lord, who is free from partiality, is also overtly favourable to the devas. He raises this doubt to Suka after listening to the Vritrasura episode, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Vritra is a ferocious asura but is also a devotee of the Lord. Then why did the Lord not protect him against Indra who defeated him? Suka points out that the Lord transcends all gunas and is free from all passions and partialities commonly found in jivatmas. But He assumes the power of Yogamaya by which He is manifest as the two opposing forces. He is reflected in the attributes of Prakriti like the sun reflected in water and fire in fuel. But He is the master of the gunas. By His Sankalpa He can create into existence everything through the instruments of Prakriti and Purusha.

He also gives them His manifestation called Time. When Time favours satva, He allies with the satva dominated devas and destroys their enemies, the asuras. Then Suka recalls the strange incident of Sisupala’s salvation that everyone present at the Rajasuya Yaga conducted by Yudhishtira witnessed with wonder and amazement. Was not this Sisupala a sworn enemy of Krishna? To understand the rationale of this, one has to go back to their previous lives, their actions, behaviour, etc. Jaya and Vijaya who were in the exclusive and exalted service of the Lord at Vaikunta as gatekeepers had to be born on earth as asuras for three births before they could attain the Lord.

Each individual is repeatedly born in many spheres being driven by the force of karma and in this way involvement in samsara continues as a chain reaction. He has to face the consequences of karma in every birth until salvation.