National

Free entry for women at ASI sites on March 8

Women visitors, both domestic and foreign, would not be charged entry fee at the Centrally-protected monuments and ancient sites maintained by the ASI on the International Women’s Day on March 8, the ASI said.

Among the most popular ticketed sites maintained by the ASI are the Taj Mahal and the Humayun’s tomb.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 5:23:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/free-entry-for-women-at-asi-sites-on-march-8/article34009455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY