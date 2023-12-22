France grounded aircraft with 303 Indians: Indian Embassy

December 22, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated December 23, 2023 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

France has grounded an aircraft with 300 Indian-origin persons, the Indian Embassy in Paris has confirmed. The aircraft was flying from Dubai to Nicaragua in South America.

“French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers,” the Indian Embassy in Paris announced on social media.

News agency Reuters, however, reported that the charter aircraft operated by Romanian Legend Airlines had landed for a technical stopover at the Vatry airport, approximately 160 km from Paris, when the police intervened under suspicion of human trafficking.

Aviation website airline.net has reported that the airport has been placed under lockdown following the detention of the aircraft on December 21.