Four militants killed in J&K

Two terrorists, who had snatched two service rifles and killed a policeman in Kishtwar's Dachan on April 13 by using axes, were killed in an encounter in Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar, the police said on Friday.

“The two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dachan area of Kishtwar. The police, the Army and the CRPF were deployed in a difficult terrain after a tip-off. The two weapons have been recovered,” the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, said.

An official said the two locals were chased by a joint team of security forces in the upper reaches of Dachan for the past two days. The police identified them as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain, both residents of village Tander, Dachhan. Hussain was released 24 days ago from jail. He was earlier arrested under Section 363, 376 (kidnapping and rape) of the Rabir Penal Code.

Two Hizb militants killed

In another incident, Two Hizb-ul-Mijahideen militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday.

An official said the firefight took place at Dairoo, Keegam of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

It was a joint operation of the Jammu and Kashmir police, the Army’s 44RR and the CRPF.