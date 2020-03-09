Four AAI airports among best aerodromes in world

Four Airports Authority of India-run airports have been adjudged among the best aerodromes in the world, winning 10 awards in four different categories at the 2019 ASQ awards.

ASQ is a globally established programme that measures passengers’ satisfaction while travelling through an airport. Airports Council International (ACI), which is an independent agency of airport operators, carries out international benchmarking of aerodromes.

“Four Airports Authority of India [AAI] airports — Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Trivandrum and Lucknow — have been adjudged the best in the world in recently announced 2019 ASQ awards. These airports won 10 awards in four categories,” AAI said in a release on Monday.

The survey measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators that includes eight major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food and beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival services.

The four categories in which these airports bagged the best airport awards were size and region, environment and ambience, customer service and infrastructure and facilitation, as per the AAI.

It was carried out at around 356 airports across North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

The survey results are monitored by airports tariff regulator AERA, NITI Aayog and the Civil Aviation Ministry, it added.