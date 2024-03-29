GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Founding fathers of Pakistan, India envisioned amicable ties between two nations: Warraich

“The cycle of conflict and tension is not our ordained destiny,” said chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission Saad Ahmad Warraich

March 29, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

Pakistan and India can emerge from the “shadow of past and script a future of hope”, said chargé d’affaires of the Pakistan High Commission Saad Ahmad Warraich on Thursday at the celebration of Pakistan National Day.

Speaking on the occasion, held for the first time in five years, Mr. Warraich said, “The cycle of conflict and tension is not our ordained destiny. We can emerge from the shadow of past and script a future of hope for our two peoples based on peaceful co-existence, sovereign equality and mutual respect.”

Significantly, no official representative from the Government of India was present at the event. Mr. Warraich mentioned the issue of Jammu and Kashmir but overall struck a conciliatory tone seeking mutual peace and stability. He referred to the Pakistani and Indian passion for debate and discussion as well as “love for cricket” and good food.

The gathering, held a few days after the annual March 23 National Day celebration, coincided with the arrival of the new government in Pakistan.

Related Topics

India / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.