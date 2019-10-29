National

Foundation course for probationer civil servants begins

Around 500 newly recruited bureaucrats are undergoing a six-day training in Kevadia in Gujarat

The Government of India’s first ever common foundation course, Aarambh (Beginning), for the 2019 batch probationer civil servants has begun at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, in Gujarat. Around 500 newly recruited bureaucrats are undergoing a six-day training programme.

World Bank President David Malpass addressed the probationers on the topic of ‘Capacity building for civil servants’ on Monday.

