Foundation course for probationer civil servants begins

Course for probationer civil servants begins

The Government of India’s first ever common foundation course, Aarambh (Beginning), for the 2019 batch probationer civil servants has begun at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, in Gujarat. Around 500 newly recruited bureaucrats are undergoing a six-day training programme.

World Bank President David Malpass addressed the probationers on the topic of ‘Capacity building for civil servants’ on Monday.