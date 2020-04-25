National

Formulate a national plan for handling coronavirus crisis, Congress tells Centre

Congress MP Kapil Sibal. File

Congress MP Kapil Sibal. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to formulate a national plan for handling the coronavirus crisis under the Disaster Management Act.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a press conference via video-conferencing that it is time the government should rethink on lockdown measures as the country cannot have the “lockdown of people and lockout of the economy“.

He also called upon the judiciary to evolve a policy to ensure that the justice delivery system is considered an essential service during such crisis.

Mr. Sibal alleged that bureaucrats, who do not have any idea about ground realities, were formulating policy for the government during the lockdown.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 3:13:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/formulate-a-national-plan-for-handling-coronavirus-crisis-congress-tells-centre/article31431657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY