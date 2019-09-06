National

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.  

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was hospitalised at a private health facility late on Friday evening.

Mr. Bhattacharjee (75), who has been ailing for quite some time was admitted to the Intensive Critical Care Unit of the hospital at 8.35 p.m. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra visited the hospital to inquire about his health.

According to hospital authorities he is suffering from breathing problem and low blood pressure. His last public appearance was on February 3 during a rally organised by Left parties at Brigade parade ground. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had met Mr. Bhattacharjee at his Palm Avenue apartment on August 28.

