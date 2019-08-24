Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at 12.07 p.m. on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where he was admitted since August 9. He was 66.

The Minister was brought here after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness. He had been on life support for over two weeks now.

In May 2019 too, Mr. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He had undergone a renal transplant on May 14, 2018 at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the Finance Ministry at that time.

Several prominent leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan and Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Mr. Jaitley’s health and meet his family members.

Mr. Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election, presumably because of his ill-health.

Mr. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the Finance Ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery.