Former Supreme Court judge A.M. Khanwilkar likely to be the new Lokpal of India

February 08, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - New Delhi:

Former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) A.M. Khanwilkar, is likely to be appointed as the next Lokpal of India after a high-level committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Leader of the single largest Opposition party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, met on Wednesday to discuss the shortlisted names.

Noted jurist and former Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal was also present in the meeting to select the new Lokpal.

A separate meeting was held to fill up a vacancy in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah besides Mr. Modi and Mr. Chowdhury.

Sources said A.S. Rajeev, Managing Director of Bank of Maharashtra, has been selected while Mr. Chowdhury submitted a dissent note. He had nominated Atanu Das, a former banker, for the position in the CVC.

Another meeting to fill up an upcoming vacancy in the Election Commission of India, was however, deferred.