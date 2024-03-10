GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former SC judge A.M. Khanwilkar administered oath as Lokpal chairperson

The President administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

March 10, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Justice Manikrao Khanwilkar as the Chairperson, Lokpal, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on March 10, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Justice Manikrao Khanwilkar as the Chairperson, Lokpal, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar, 66, served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022.

The President administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Mr. Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal last month, nearly two years after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Pinaki Chandra Ghose on May 27, 2022.

