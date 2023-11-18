HamberMenu
Former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan passes away at 92

S. Venkitaramanan was the Governor from 22. 12. 1990 to 21. 12. 1992, during which period the country had faced severe payments crisis

November 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
S. Venkitaramanan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India in 1992

S. Venkitaramanan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India in 1992 | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) S. Venkitaramanan (92), and a member of the Indian Administrative Service, passed away on November 18 in Chennai, the RBI said on November 18. 

Venkitaramanan is survived by two daughters, including Girija Vaidyanathan — a former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Born in Nagercoil, Travancore, he was the Governor of RBI from 22. 12. 1990 to 21. 12. 1992, during which period the country faced a severe payments crisis. 

He had served as Finance Secretary from 1985 to 1989, and as Advisor to the Government of Karnataka prior to his appointment as RBI Governor.

“The country faced difficulties related to the external sector during his tenure. His adroit management saw the country tide over the balance of payments crisis,” the RBI website mentions about him. 

“His term also saw India adopt the IMF’s stabilisation programme where the Rupee underwent a devaluation and the launch of the programme of economic reforms,” it said. 

