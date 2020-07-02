National

Former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan gets Mahalanobis award

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan. File photo

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

He was given the lifetime achievement award on the Statistics Day on June 29 at a function held in virtual mode

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan has been conferred the P.C. Mahalanobis Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to official statistics.

Also read: Future of statistics in Big Data: C. Rangarajan

Dr. Rangarajan was given the award on the Statistics Day on June 29, at a function held in virtual mode. In his acceptance speech, he said: “I do hope that the National Statistical Commission will be given a statutory form soon. I also hope there will be a satisfactory end to the controversies that have risen on data recently”.

Dr. Rangarajan had also held the posts of Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Chairman, Madras School of Economics.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 1:40:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/former-rbi-governor-c-rangarajan-gets-mahalanobis-award/article31969684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY