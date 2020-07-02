Former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan gets Mahalanobis award

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan has been conferred the P.C. Mahalanobis Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to official statistics.

Dr. Rangarajan was given the award on the Statistics Day on June 29, at a function held in virtual mode. In his acceptance speech, he said: “I do hope that the National Statistical Commission will be given a statutory form soon. I also hope there will be a satisfactory end to the controversies that have risen on data recently”.

Dr. Rangarajan had also held the posts of Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Chairman, Madras School of Economics.