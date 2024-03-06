Former PM Vajpayee extended friendship to Pak. from Srinagar, development not Kashmir’s core issue: PDP

March 06, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 6 said the core issue in Kashmir is not development and highlighted the approach adopted by BJP leader and ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his 2003 visit. The statement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the Valley on March 7.

“Whenever a PM visits Kashmir, it has a specific context. Kashmir’s core issues are not developmental or ‘sadak, bilji, pani’; though they are important. It’s the locals’ sentiments, which have a specific context. The people of Kashmir have passed through tough times. They always wanted the ruling class to heal their wounds,” PDP leader and spokesman Suhail Bukhari said.

Highlighting Vajpayee’s Kashmir visit in 2003, Mr. Bukhari said, “When Vajpayee came to Srinagar, the situation was tense. The continent was going through a negative wave against the backdrop of the Kargil war between India and Pakistan. However, like a true statesman, Vajpayee extended the hand of friendship (to Pakistan) from here. He started initiatives for paving a peaceful atmosphere,” Mr. Bukhari said.

The PDP leader said the present dispensation and the approach adopted by it towards Kashmir since 2019 “does not inspire confidence or hope among people of Kashmir”.

“Look at the status of rights of people, democracy and constitutionality. It inspires only sadness among people. Pomp and show and blitz could be a marketing strategy but cannot be employed to heal the wounds of people. We do not expect much from the PM’s visit,” Mr. Bukhari said.