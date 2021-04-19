National

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is learnt to have tested positive for corona virus on Monday, a source close to him confirmed to The Hindu.

Dr Singh has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for observation and further treatment, said the source.

The former Prime Minister was having fever since Sunday evening.

“My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted to say India needs Dr. Singh's guidance. “Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” Mr. Gandhi said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Dr Singh speedy recovery. “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery,” she said.

The AIIMS is yet to issue a formal health bulletin.

