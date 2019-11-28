Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar dead

Former Navy Chief Admiral Sushil Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was 79. Admiral Kumar was the 16th Chief of Naval Staff and oversaw Naval operations during the Kargil conflict of 1999.

He recently authored a book, A Prime Minister to Remember- Memories of a Military Chief, on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which he credited Mr. Vajpayee for turning a “strategic tactical loss into a massive victory”.