Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away at 88

Senior Congressman and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away early on Wednesday at a private hospital in Pune following a brief illness, said sources. He was 88.

According to hospital sources, the condition of the veteran Congressman, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and had apparently recovered, deteriorated on Tuesday.

“Mr. Patil Nilangekar passed away sometime around 2 a.m. today. The cause of death was kidney failure,” said a medical official.

The senior Congressman, who had been suffering from a number of co-morbidities including diabetes and high blood pressure, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 16. He was later moved from Latur to Pune for further treatment.

Mr. Patil Nilangekar was the second politician from Latur district to test positive for the virus. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Ausau Abhimanyu Pawar had tested positive as well.

Mr. Patil Nilangekar, who hailed from Nilanga city in Latur district in the State’s Marathwada region, had the briefest run as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, serving in that capacity for less than a year between June 1985 and March 1986 after controversial circumstances forced him to resign.

A powerful cooperative leader from Marathwada who was active in the field of education, Nilanga was the stalwart Congressman’s virtual fiefdom with the Nilangekar family being a dominant force in the politics of Latur and the Marathwada region.

Before its delimitation in 2008, Mr. Patil Nilangekar won the Nilanga Assembly constituency in consecutive Maharashtra Assembly elections from 1962 to 1980, and then held the ‘pocket borough’ again in the 1990, 1999 and 2004 Assembly polls.

His daughter-in-law Rupatai Patil Nilangekar, who is with the BJP, was Latur MP between 2004 and 2009 while his grandson Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar was a Minister in the former Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

He is survived by wife, three sons, a daughter and grandchildren. His last rites are to performed in Nilanga on Wednesday.