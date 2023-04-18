HamberMenu
Former Himachal BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti's car overturns, all safe

Car of former Himachal BJP chief overturns but all are safe

April 18, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Una

PTI

Una MLA and former Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti had a narrow escape when the car he was travelling in overturned near Lathiani village in Una on April 18.

Mr Satti was on his way to Una along with his personal security officer (PSO) and driver when the accident occurred but all are safe, a statement issued by co-media in charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP Karan Nanda said.

Mr Satti said his vehicle, an SUV, overturned as the driver took a turn to the left to save them from a speeding tempo coming from the opposite side.

The tempo was on the wrong side of the road and it seemed that the driver was feeling drowsy, he added.

Police reached the spot and investigation was underway, police said.

