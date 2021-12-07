Former Cong. MP charged with murder in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Noting that an unlawful assembly or a mob of several thousand persons armed with deadly weapons like dandas (sticks) and iron rods was present at the spot with the common object of resorting to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of the property of Sikhs, a Delhi court has framed charges of murder against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the death of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The order was passed by Special Judge M.K. Nagpal, who framed charges against Kumar under provisions for murder, attempt to culpable homicide, and rioting, among others. The deceased were identified as Jaswant Singh and Tarun Deep Singh. The court, however, dropped the charges under attempt to murder and destruction of evidence.

According to the family of the deceased, a mob led by Kumar burnt the two men alive, and also set their house on fire, on November 1, 1984. Kumar is already lodged in jail after he was convicted in another murder case pertaining to the 1984 riots.

The judge noted that there was sufficient evidence to show that Kumar was not only a participant in the mob which killed the deceased persons and set their house on fire, but was also leading it. The court noted that its view regarding Kumar’s participation in the mob was much stronger, and the allegations, along with the material, gave rise to “grave suspicion”.