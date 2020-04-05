Forgery probe against former Tripura Congress chief

The Tripura police have launched a probe into forgery and criminal conspiracy charges against former State Congress president Gopal Chandra Roy after an FIR was lodged in a city police station on Sunday.

A lawyer, Arabinda Deb, submitted a complaint in the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station alleging that Mr. Roy, former MLA, has been spreading canards against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb through statements written in his letterhead that contains the emblem of ‘Ashok Stambh’.

The complainant claimed that the opposition leader was not authorised to use the national emblem and by doing so he committed an offence of forgery. The advocate also claimed that the allegations against the Chief Minister were tantamount to criminal conspiracy, and aimed at tarnishing the image and reputation of the high office.

Police have registered the FIR on the basis of the lawyer’s complaint under Sections 469 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Lanrinpuia Darlong has launched a probe.

Earlier, Mr. Gopal Roy lodged a complaint in the same NCC police station seeking a probe against the Chief Minister who allegedly gave fictitious number of COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur and Assam while interacting with journalists on Thursday last. He claimed that the rhetoric of the Chief Minister caused panic among people. The complaint letter of Mr. Roy had also contained the national emblem.