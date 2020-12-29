National

Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between that country and India from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus.

"I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights," the minister told a press conference.

"In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension," he said.

