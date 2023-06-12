Foreign journalists quit club after chief visits Myanmar

June 12, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Leading members of the Foreign Correspondents Club, the only media outfit that caters to foreign media professionals in India have resigned in protest after the club’s current president Venkat Narayan was hosted last week by the junta in Myanmar. In a statement shared with The Hindu the members accused Mr Narayan of receiving hospitality from the junta saying that his action had brought “disrepute” to the organisation.

“We deplore the notion that the president of a group that is meant to represent journalists and stand up for media freedom would consult for and accept remuneration in kind from a propaganda organ of a regime that has jailed 70 journalists and is ranked 173 out of 180 countries in the latest press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders,” declared several foreign media professionals who have resigned.

Venkat Narayan, President of the FCC visited Myanmar last week and met U Ko Ko Hlaing Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar in Nay Pyi Taw. “During the call, they exchanged views on the latest developments in Myanmar and efforts of the Myanmar Government to ensure peace and stability in the country as well as matters related to the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and investment, connectivity and media development,” reported The Global New Light of Myanmar, a publication backed by the military junta which is leading a crackdown against dissidents.

Responding to The Hindu’s questions, Mr Narayan said, his meetings with the Myanmarese authorities “had nothing to do with FCC” and that the reporting on his visit carried by The Global New Light of Myanmar was not in his “discretion”. He further argued that being a member of the Managing Committee of the club does not “restrict” a journalist from “seeking stories, travelling for exclusives and meeting all types of people”. Further, in support of his action, Mr Narayan argued that he has been a journalist for more than fifty years and urged his critics to engage in a dialogue.

One of the current members who is resigning however countered saying that Mr Narayan was aware that the invite to him from the Myanmar authorities was extended because of his current position as the President of FCC. “This episode, which continues a pattern of activities that betrays the club’s role in protecting and facilitating independent journalism, has irrevocably destroyed our faith in the FCC as an organisation that can successfully represent our interests,” declared the letter written by the members who have resigned.

The statement was signed by Aletta André, Sebastien Berger, Sébastien Farcis, Sean Gleeson, Laura Höflinger, Peter Hornung, Oliver Mayer, John Reed, Lena Schipper and Gerry Shih.