HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fodder scam | Special CBI Court of Ranchi acquits 35, finds 89 guilty

In all, 124 accused including former MLA Gulshan Lal Azmani were facing trial. During the 27 years of trial, 62 accused have died. The CBI had registered a case against a total of 192 persons.

August 28, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court of Ranchi on Monday pronounced the verdict in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of public money from the Doranda treasury. Out of 124 accused, the court acquitted 35 and found 89 guilty. All the accused had to appear physically in the court of Judge Vishal Srivastava. Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad has already been convicted in this case and is currently out on bail.

The CBI presented more than 500 witnesses before the court and a hearing was held in 53 cases, including five cases of Mr. Prasad. Out of the 53, the court has already given its verdict in 52 cases.

The maximum number of accused was in the Doranda case.

Earlier, the verdict was given in the case of Chaibasa, Deoghar and Dumka in which many accused, including Mr. Prasad, has been sentenced.

The fodder scam took place when Mr. Prasad was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar and the amount involved was said to be around ₹950 crores.

Out of the 124 accused, 35 were acquitted due to lack of evidence whereas 52 were sentenced to three years and the remaining 37 sentenced for more than three years of imprisonment. On September 1, the court will announce the descriptive sentence to the accused sentenced for more than three years.

Between 1990 and 1995, about ₹36.59 crore was illegally withdrawn on the basis of fake allotment letters from Doranda treasury and an RC 48A/96 case was registered. The trial in the case went on for 27 years.

On July 24, the court, while completing the hearing, reserved its verdict. It had ordered all the accused to be physically present during judgment.

Former MLA Gulshan Lal Azmani was among those on trial during which 62 accused have died. The CBI had registered a case against a total of 192 persons.

 Altogether 45 public servants, including nine women, were involved in the case.

Related Topics

Bihar / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.