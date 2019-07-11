National

Floods displace over 4 lakh in Assam

more-in

Two girls killed in a wall collapse caused by heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh

More than 4.23 lakh people have been displaced by floods that affected 17 of Assam’s 33 districts. Torrential rain wreaked misery elsewhere in the northeast, claiming the lives of two 10-year-old girls in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang after a wall collapsed on their hostel.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the rising waters of river Brahmaputra and at least six of its tributaries made 4,23,386 people abandon their homes and move to shelter on higher grounds. But only 1,834 people, including 281 children, have moved into 53 relief camps that the local administrations have opened for the flood-affected people.

Floods displace over 4 lakh in Assam

Officials estimated crop damage on 16,730.72 hectares of farmland, breaching of five major embankments in as many districts, and river erosion threatening the existence of 19 villages. As many as 64 roads and a dozen bridges have either been damaged or submerged.

In Tawang, bordering Tibet, local officials reported the death of two girls after a wall collapsed on their school hostel. “Torrential rain loosened the earth and the wall, which was built on a slope fell on the hostel building around 3 a.m. The girls were identified as Rinchin Lhamu and Genden Wangmu,” an official said.

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2019 10:44:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/floods-displace-over-4-lakh-in-assam/article28391969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY