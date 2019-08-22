National

Flood-hit family spends entire night atop tree in Delhi

Flooded houses in a low lying area on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi.

Flooded houses in a low lying area on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The family spent the entire night there and called up police only at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a government official said.

A pregnant woman and her family spent an entire night on a tree to save themselves from the waters of the overflowing Yamuna that submerged their hut in Usmanpur area of New Delhi.

Scared when the floodwaters entered her house, Noorjahan used a pile of wood to climb the tree to save herself and her two children. When her husband, Jahangir, a rickshaw puller, managed to get back home late in the night he too took shelter on the tree.

A team of policemen and doctors rushed to the spot and rescued the family at around 12 p.m.

Aug 22, 2019

