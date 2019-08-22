Flood-hit family spends entire night atop tree in Delhi

A pregnant woman and her family spent an entire night on a tree to save themselves from the waters of the overflowing Yamuna that submerged their hut in Usmanpur area of New Delhi.

Scared when the floodwaters entered her house, Noorjahan used a pile of wood to climb the tree to save herself and her two children. When her husband, Jahangir, a rickshaw puller, managed to get back home late in the night he too took shelter on the tree.

The family spent the entire night there and called up police only at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a government official said.

A team of policemen and doctors rushed to the spot and rescued the family at around 12 p.m.