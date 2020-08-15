Flights to U.K. from Sept. 1 under bilateral pact

Flights between India and the U.K. under a bilateral agreement will kick off on September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
“Similar arrangements with others, including our neighbouring countries, are expected soon,” said an MEA official.
The U.K. is the seventh country to tie up with India for a limited number of flights. India has so far tied up with the U.S., France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Maldives. Scheduled international flights from other countries remain suspended, though chartered flights for repatriation are permitted from time to time.
Two Indian carriers, SpiceJet and Vistara, are known to have bagged a slot at London’s Heathrow airport, which will be the farthest destination to be connected in their international network. IndiGo is also exploring possibility of starting flights to London.
Since the collapse of Jet Airways, Air India is the only carrier to fly on long haul and ultra long haul routes. Most other carriers only service short-haul international routes such as Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Vietnam and Turkey.
Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat mission, under which Air India operates chartered flights, crossed the 10 lakh mark on August 11, the MEA said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath