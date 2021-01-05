National

Flight operations at Srinagar airport suspended for third consecutive day

Kashmiri men clear snow from the roof of their workshop as it snows in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, in J&K.   | Photo Credit: AP

Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Tuesday due to poor visibility as the Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said.

Operations will resume only after the weather improves, they added.

"The runway has been cleared of snow but continuous heavy snowfall has led to flight operations being suspended due to poor visibility," an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI.

Flights operations had to be cancelled on Sunday and Monday due to snowfall across the region.

The Meteorological office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place till Wednesday morning.

