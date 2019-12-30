National

Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention

An soldier patrols as it snows outside the Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The leaders released belong to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, and were kept under preventive detention, officials said

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the bifurcation of the State.

The five leaders released belong to the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress, and were kept under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Mr. Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then Chief Minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 25, two political leaders — Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist — were released by the new Union Territory administration.

