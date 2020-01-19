Fishing boats collide at sea

Eighteen fishermen had a narrow escape at sea when two fishing boats collided due to poor visibility caused by dense fog near Odisha’s Gopalpur on Sunday morning.

Four were injured but all of them swam ashore. Later other fishermen from the coast salvaged the damaged fishing boats. The collision was so heavy that one boat was ripped into two and only one of its portions could be retrieved.

One boat was returning to shore with its fish catch, while the other was venturing into the sea for fishing. Driver and crew of both boats failed to notice the other boat in the fog. All of a sudden they had head-on collision.

The fish-laden boat was the one completely wrecked and its catch and nets were sunk. The fishermen jumped out in time and the uninjured fishermen helped their four injured comrades to reach the shore.

Most parts of Odisha are experiencing dense fog for the past few days and the same weather is expected to continue till January 22.