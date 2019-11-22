National

First woman pilot for Navy’s Dornier aircraft on cards

more-in

The Navy is expected to get its first woman pilot for its Dornier surveillance aircraft, sources said on Thursday.

Woman officer Sub Lt Shivangi is also expected to join duties in the Southern Naval Command, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:56:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/first-woman-pilot-for-navys-dornier-aircraft-on-cards/article30042252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY