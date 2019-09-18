First woman officer to take over as Deputy Air Attache in Moscow

The first woman defence attache from the Navy would be taking charge in a month, Navy sources said on Tuesday

“A woman Navy officer will take over as the Deputy Naval Attache at our embassy at Moscow in Russia in a month,” a Navy source said. The officer could be the rank of a Commander or a Lieutenant Commander, the source added.

Last week, Wing Commander Anjali Singh took over as the Deputy Air Attache in Moscow becoming the country’s first woman officer to be posted as a military diplomat at an Indian mission abroad.