First woman officer to take over as Deputy Air Attache in Moscow

Wing Commander Anjali Singh.

Wing Commander Anjali Singh.

Anjali Singh becomes the country’s first woman officer to be posted as a military diplomat at an Indian mission abroad.

The first woman defence attache from the Navy would be taking charge in a month, Navy sources said on Tuesday

“A woman Navy officer will take over as the Deputy Naval Attache at our embassy at Moscow in Russia in a month,” a Navy source said. The officer could be the rank of a Commander or a Lieutenant Commander, the source added.

Last week, Wing Commander Anjali Singh took over as the Deputy Air Attache in Moscow becoming the country’s first woman officer to be posted as a military diplomat at an Indian mission abroad.

Related Topics National
Russia
