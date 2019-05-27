First session of the 17th Lok Sabha likely from June 6 to 15

The dates of the first Parliament session will be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of the country, sources have said.

It is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on June 6, the first day of the session. A pro-tem Speaker is also likely to be appointed the same day.

The pro-tem Speaker performs the duties of the office of the Speaker from the commencement of the sitting of the Lok Sabha till the election of the Speaker. They will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected MPs.

The Speaker is expected to be elected on June 10.

Following the appointment of the Speaker, both houses will take up the Motion of Thanks on which Modi will give his reply.

The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 p.m., an official communique said.

Modi is the first BJP leader to be elected for a second term after completion of a five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by three Congress leaders, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.