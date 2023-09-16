HamberMenu
First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on September 23: Kovind

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections 

September 16, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Also read: One Nation, One Election: Do States get a say in constitutional amendments? | Explained

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Mr. Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

