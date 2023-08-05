First batch of Agniveers graduate from Sikh and Ladakh Regimental centres, 61 Calavry

August 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first batches of 520 Agniveers graduated from the Sikh Regimental Centre, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, 141 Agniveers graduated from Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh and 40 Agniveers from 61 Cavalry in Jaipur in ceremonial parades at the respective centres.

“The ceremony, held at the Harbaksh Drill Square, witnessed an inspiring display of drill, discipline, and professionalism, reflecting the core values instilled in each Agniveer during their training journey,” the PRO Defence Lucknow said in a statement on Saturday.

The parade was reviewed by Lt Gen P. G. K. Menon, Military Secretary and Colonel of The Sikh Regiment. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests of Ramgarh District gathered to witness this occasion.

“Major General Rai Singh Godara, General Officer Commanding 61 Sub Area reviewed the first batch of Agniveers Passing Out Parade of 61 Cavalry at Jaipur. A total of 40 Agniveers successfully passed out and took oath to serve the nation,” PRO Defence Jaipur said in a statement.

The Passing Out Parade marks the culmination of rigorous advanced military training aimed at the development of intellectual, moral and physical qualities essential for soldiers, the statement noted. The parade was followed by the Kasam Parade and the award of Gaurav Padak at the Regimental Headquarters for all the passing out soldiers.

The Passing Out Parade at Ladakh was reviewed by its Lieutenant Governor Brig B. D. Mishra (Retd).

On June 14, 2022 the Government announced the “Agnipath” scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces for four years doing away with the earlier process and the age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17 ½ to 21 years of age. Following massive protests, the Defence Ministry announced a one time upper age limit relaxation in the recruitment process through Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years citing the fact that it was not possible to undertake recruitment for two years due to the pandemic.

In the first intake, the Army inducted 40,000 Agniveers in two batches the first batch by first half of December and remaining in the second batch inducted by first half of February 2023. All recruitment in the forces for soldiers, sailors and airmen will now be through Agnipath scheme. Agniveers on completion of four years will get an opportunity to join regular cadre and upto 25% would be selected through another recruitment process.