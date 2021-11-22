First all-India survey on domestic workers kicks off

Results expected in a year

The first-ever All-India Survey on Domestic Workers was flagged off by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday and the Ministry said it would be completed in a year.

The survey, being carried out by the Labour Bureau, was aimed at estimating the number of proportion of domestic workers at the national-level and in the States; the proportion of domestic workers who live-in/live-out, engaged in informal employment and migrant/non-migrant; wages of such workers; and other socio-economic factors, a Ministry statement said.

The survey would also include details of the number of households with live-in/live-out domestic workers and the average number of workers engaged by various kinds of households, it stated.

Questionnaire

The questionnaire, which was released by Mr. Yadav at Monday’s ceremony, would include details about the size of the household, religion, social group, monthly consumption expenditure and the nature of the dwelling unit. Information about the domestic workers, including their age, social group, migrant status, duration of work and type of remuneration, would be collected as well, the Ministry noted.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on wages would also be a part of the survey that would cover 37 States and Union Territories, covering 1.5 lakh households in 742 districts. The result of the survey was expected within one year.

Addressing the virtual launch event, Mr. Yadav said this was a first-ever such survey in independent India, which showed the “commitment of the government towards evidence-based, data-driven policy”. Though domestic workers were a significant part of the total informal sector employment, there was a lack of data on the employment conditions, he pointed out.