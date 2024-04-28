GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

FIR lodged as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor goes missing, Delhi police team visits his house

Multiple teams have been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, who resides in the Palam area here, after he went missing five days ago, the police said

April 28, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi police lodged an FIR over the disappearance of Mr. Gurucharan Singh (right) to investigate his mysterious disappearance. File

Delhi police lodged an FIR over the disappearance of Mr. Gurucharan Singh (right) to investigate his mysterious disappearance. File

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday visited the house of actor Gurucharan Singh on Saturday to investigate his mysterious disappearance, the officials said.

The Delhi police on Saturday lodged an FIR under Section 365 (abduction) over the disappearance of Mr. Singh, who plays the role of 'Roshan Singh Sodhi' in the famous TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', they said.

Multiple teams have been formed to find the 50-year-old actor, who resides in the Palam area here, after he went missing five days ago, the police said.

He was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport with a backpack, the police said citing CCTV footage. The CCTV footage near his residence is being checked to know more about his route from his house to Delhi airport.

Police sources said a team of two officers of the special cell on Saturday visited Mr. Singh's house and marked the area to collect more information on his route and other activities done by him after stepping out of the house. "Actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22 evening," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

"Singh's father lodged a missing complaint saying his son had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8.30 pm. He has been missing since then," Mr. Meena said.

The actor had left his home here to take a flight for Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai, neither he returned to his home and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

The officer said the police are investigating the entire matter from every angle.

We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation, the DCP said.

Related Topics

investigation / missing person / television / television personalities / television industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.