FIR lodged against 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' for route deviation in Assam

January 19, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Jorhat (Assam)

An FIR was registered against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its chief organiser K.B. Byju for allegedly deviating from its permitted route inside Jorhat town in Assam on January 18, police said.

According to an official, the march took a different turn in the town instead of going towards K.B. Road as permitted, and it led to a "chaotic situation" in the area.

"Some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against the Yatra and its chief organiser," he added.

According to the official, the FIR mentioned that the Yatra did not follow the district administration's norms and it violated road safety norms.

When contacted, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia told PTI that the FIR was a ploy to create unnecessary obstacles before the Yatra.

"There was no police manning the traffic diversion at the PWD point. The assigned route was too small and we had a huge gathering. So, we took a detour for just a few metres. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared of the Yatra's success on the first day [in Assam] and now wants to derail it," he added.

The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25. It will travel 833 km in 17 districts.

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

It has been planned that the Yatra will cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 States.